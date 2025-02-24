Airtel's Wi-Fi, postpaid subscribers to get exclusive access to Apple TV+

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has entered into a pact with Apple to exclusively offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to its Wi-Fi and postpaid customers.

The telecom operator said on Monday that customers can enjoy ad-free access to all Apple TV+ original series and movies.

Apple TV+ will now be available to all Home Wi-Fi customers of Airtel, at tariffs starting ₹999. Additionally, postpaid customers on plans starting ₹999 will get access to Apple TV+ and can enjoy six months of free Apple Music that features a vast catalogue of both Indian and global music.

“This collaboration offers an extraordinary opportunity to millions of our Home Wi-Fi and post-paid customers, giving them access to Apple’s premium content catalogue. We are confident that this partnership will redefine the content consumption landscape, setting a new standard for entertainment experiences amongst customers. Together, we aim to deliver a premium entertainment ecosystem for our valued customers,” Siddharth Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer and CEO of Connected Homes at Airtel said.

“The partnership aligns with our strategic goal of making award-winning content, stories and entertainment readily accessible, with something for everyone,” Shalini Poddar, Director- Content and Services at Apple India said.