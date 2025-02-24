Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's tech sector FY25 revenue to grow 5.1% to $282.6 billion: Nasscom

The industry is likely to cross $300 billion in revenues in FY26, which is about 6 per cent higher than the FY25 level, its President Rajesh Nambiar said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
IT industry body Nasscom on Monday pegged the FY25 revenues for the sector to grow 5.1 per cent to $282.6 billion.

The industry is likely to cross $300 billion in revenues in FY26, which is about 6 per cent higher than the FY25 level, its President Rajesh Nambiar said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum here.

"This is a good outcome broadly given everything happening around us," Nambiar told reporters, commenting on the business outcomes in FY25.

Number of people employed by the tech sector grew by 126,000 to 5.8 mn people during the year, Nasscom projections said.

The traditional IT services companies' FY25 revenues are set to grow 4.3 per cent to $137.1 billion, while the business process outsourcing revenues are set to rise 4.7 per cent to $54.6 billion.

At 7 per cent, revenue growth of engineering research and development companies was the fastest at $55.6 billion.

The domestic revenues for companies are set to grow 7 per cent to $58.2 billion, growing faster than the 4.6 per cent growth in export revenues which are likely to come at $224.4 billion.

From a revenue split perspective, the export revenues are split evenly between the global multinationals and India-based companies, Nambiar said.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

