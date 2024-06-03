Home / Industry / News / Akasa's Delhi-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to 'security alert'

Akasa's Delhi-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to 'security alert'

The aircraft had 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members onboard, it said

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines
The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground" | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Jun 03 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
No-frills carrier Akasa Air on Monday said its Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after it received a "security alert".

The captain of the flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 AM on Monday, Akasa Air said in a statement.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad," the airline said.

The aircraft had 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members onboard, it said.

The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground".

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

