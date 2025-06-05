Alternative data sources help in 'proactive intervention' for growth: CEA

Alternative data sources arising as the “byproduct of everyday digital interactions” can help policymakers in providing "proactive intervention" for economic growth, said V Anantha Nageswaran, India’s chief economic advisor, on Thursday.

“It is important to note that the value of alternate data is not in its volume or novelty, but in the distinctive lens it offers,” he said at the National Workshop on Alternate Data Sources and Frontier Technologies for Policy Making. The two-day event in New Delhi is organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

“These data sources enable policymakers to move from retrospective diagnostics to proactive intervention. It captures emergent behaviour and reflects the lived experience of economic agents that conventional aggregates sometimes cannot.”

It is important that researchers understand the huge amounts of data that is being generated, as it helps in improving the forecast accuracy of economic aggregates such as consumption, gross domestic product and investments, said Nageswaran. ALSO READ: Tariff war create opportunity for India in some of sectors: CEA Nageswaran “Alternative datasets arise not from intentional statistical exercise, but from the byproduct of everyday digital interactions. These include satellite images, location and mobility data, digital payments trends, ecommerce transactions, social media activity. “For example, satellite-based night-time luminosity has been used to indicate economic activity in regions with delayed or weak statistical reporting. The satellite data can help policymakers detect cropping patterns, assess soil moisture, and detect early signs of drought. These insights can inform timely decisions on input provisioning, crop insurance payouts, and regional procurement strategies.”