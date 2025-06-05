India poised to succeed at all layers of AI stack: OpenAI's Jason Kwon

India is becoming a global artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse with the second-highest number of users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and a thriving community of developers ranked among the top ten countries globally building on OpenAI’s application programming interfaces (APIs), the company’s chief strategy officer, Jason Kwon, said.

“With the vast and growing pool of AI talent, a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, and strong government support to expand critical infrastructure, India is poised to succeed at all layers of the AI stack,” Kwon said.

ALSO READ: OpenAI, IndiaAI launch academy to expand AI learning across the country The OpenAI executive was in India on Thursday as part of his global tour. On the same day, OpenAI launched the OpenAI Academy India, the first international expansion of the company’s education platform. Through the academy, OpenAI will support the IndiaAI Mission’s FutureSkills pillar by expanding access to AI skills training for a wide range of learners — students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders and small business owners, the company said.