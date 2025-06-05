Home / Industry / News / BSES offers 69-89 per cent discount on ACs, fans for Delhi residents

BSES offers 69-89 per cent discount on ACs, fans for Delhi residents

The scheme aims to promote energy efficiency by enabling Delhi households to replace old ACs and fans with new energy-saving models at discounted rates

ACs and fans account for nearly 50 per cent of electricity consumption in residential and commercial spaces.
Vijay Prasad Sharma
Jun 05 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
BSES has launched a new scheme offering residents of the national capital a chance to replace old air conditioners and ceiling fans with energy-efficient models at discounts ranging from 69 to 89 per cent.
 
According to a statement issued on Thursday, consumers can upgrade to 5-star rated inverter ACs and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans through the scheme, which promises both financial and environmental benefits.
 
“Replacing old appliances under the scheme can yield annual savings of up to ₹34,000 per AC and ₹1,800 per fan,” the statement said. Domestic consumers of BSES discoms – BRPL and BYPL – can exchange up to three ACs and three fans per consumer number.
 
Energy-saving benefits and grid impact
 
The statement noted that ACs and fans account for nearly 50 per cent of electricity consumption in residential and commercial spaces, leading to high bills, increased carbon emissions, and added pressure on the power grid.
 
“Rising usage of air conditioners and fans can significantly impact electricity bills during peak months, but simple measures like increasing the AC thermostat setting by just one degree Celsius can reduce electricity consumption by nearly 6 per cent,” it said.
 
It further added that setting the thermostat at 24°C strikes an optimal balance between comfort and cost-effectiveness.  ALSO READ: Delhi's power demand peaks at 7,401 MW as scorching heat continues
 
Delhi’s power demand peaks amid summer heat
 
On May 20, 2025, Delhi’s power demand surged to 7,401 MW amid intense heat and humidity — the highest of the season so far, according to discom officials.
 
A BSES spokesperson said that its two discoms, BRPL and BYPL, "successfully" met the peak demand of 3,285 MW and 1,559 MW, respectively.
 
The official added that the discoms were prepared to handle rising summer demand, supported by over 2,100 MW of green power supply.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

