BSES offers 69-89 per cent discount on ACs, fans for Delhi residents

BSES has launched a new scheme offering residents of the national capital a chance to replace old air conditioners and ceiling fans with energy-efficient models at discounts ranging from 69 to 89 per cent.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, consumers can upgrade to 5-star rated inverter ACs and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans through the scheme, which promises both financial and environmental benefits.

BSES discoms – BRPL and BYPL – can exchange up to three ACs and three fans per consumer number. “Replacing old appliances under the scheme can yield annual savings of up to ₹34,000 per AC and ₹1,800 per fan,” the statement said. Domestic consumers ofdiscoms – BRPL and BYPL – can exchange up to three ACs and three fans per consumer number.

Energy-saving benefits and grid impact The statement noted that ACs and fans account for nearly 50 per cent of electricity consumption in residential and commercial spaces, leading to high bills, increased carbon emissions, and added pressure on the power grid. “Rising usage of air conditioners and fans can significantly impact electricity bills during peak months, but simple measures like increasing the AC thermostat setting by just one degree Celsius can reduce electricity consumption by nearly 6 per cent,” it said. ALSO READ: Delhi's power demand peaks at 7,401 MW as scorching heat continues It further added that setting the thermostat at 24°C strikes an optimal balance between comfort and cost-effectiveness.