Andhra clears $10-bn Google data centre in Vizag, 188k jobs likely

Chandrababu Naidu-led SIPB clears ₹1.14-trn investments, including Google's ₹87,520-cr data centre in Visakhapatnam, to position the city as 'AI City Vizag'

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo:PTI)
BS ReporterAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:10 AM IST
Google
The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday approved 30 investment proposals worth ₹1.14 trillion, including a $10-billion data centre by Google subsidiary Raiden Info Tech Data Center in Visakhapatnam.
 
According to a state government statement, these 30 projects span information technology, fuel, tourism, aerospace, food processing, and other sectors.
 
Google’s $10-billion Vizag data centre
 
The proposed Raiden Info Tech Data Center project in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) involves an investment of ₹87,520 crore ($10 billion) and is expected to create 188,000 jobs, while adding ₹10,518 crore annually to Andhra Pradesh’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) during the 2028–2032 period.
 
The state government described the project as “the highest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.”
 
Naidu pitches Vizag as India’s ‘AI City’
 
Commenting on the approvals, Naidu said the government’s sustained efforts to attract large-scale investments over the past 15 months were beginning to yield results.
 
“The state is being positioned as ‘AI City Vizag’, with Visakhapatnam as a hub for innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence,” he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh aims to build a strong digital infrastructure to attract global players in emerging technologies.
 
Investment momentum across sectors
 
The other 29 investment proposals cleared by the SIPB include major projects across industrial manufacturing, renewable energy, and infrastructure, which together are expected to generate thousands of jobs and accelerate economic growth.
 
The government said it would continue to facilitate ease of doing business through policy reforms and fast-track approvals for investors.
 

Topics :Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas BankAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

