Andhra clears $10-bn Google data centre in Vizag, 188k jobs likely

The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday approved 30 investment proposals worth ₹1.14 trillion, including a $10-billion data centre by Google subsidiary Raiden Info Tech Data Center in Visakhapatnam.

According to a state government statement, these 30 projects span information technology, fuel, tourism, aerospace, food processing, and other sectors.

Google’s $10-billion Vizag data centre

The proposed Raiden Info Tech Data Center project in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) involves an investment of ₹87,520 crore ($10 billion) and is expected to create 188,000 jobs, while adding ₹10,518 crore annually to Andhra Pradesh’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) during the 2028–2032 period.

The state government described the project as “the highest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.”

Naidu pitches Vizag as India’s ‘AI City’

Commenting on the approvals, Naidu said the government’s sustained efforts to attract large-scale investments over the past 15 months were beginning to yield results.

“The state is being positioned as ‘AI City Vizag’, with Visakhapatnam as a hub for innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence,” he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh aims to build a strong digital infrastructure to attract global players in emerging technologies.

Investment momentum across sectors

The other 29 investment proposals cleared by the SIPB include major projects across industrial manufacturing, renewable energy, and infrastructure, which together are expected to generate thousands of jobs and accelerate economic growth.