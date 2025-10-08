FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarter

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to post mid-single-digit revenue growth in the July–September quarter, as indicated in their quarterly updates.

Most firms said that their supply chains focused on liquidating existing stock ahead of the implementation of new goods and services tax (GST) rates in categories where tax slabs were lowered.

An outlier, however, is Marico, which said its consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis would be in the thirties, driven by pricing interventions and product mix improvement.

It told investors that underlying volume growth in its India business remained in high single digits, but is expected to moderate sequentially.

Muted growth for Dabur and Godrej Consumer Products Dabur India and Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) told investors that their consolidated revenue growth is expected to be in mid-single digits. The maker of Vatika hair oil said its operating profit would grow almost in line with revenue, while GCPL indicated that the GST transition is likely to have a short-term impact on profitability, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) expected to decline for the quarter. “The government’s recent GST reform represents a landmark step towards driving affordability and enhancing purchasing power, which will boost consumption across categories and strengthen demand in both urban and rural markets,” Dabur India said in its update.

GCPL added that the reforms are an encouraging step towards strengthening consumer demand. “With the revised rates, nearly one-third of GCPL’s portfolio—primarily toilet soaps and smaller categories like talcum powders, shampoos, and shaving creams—now benefits from a reduced GST of 5 per cent, down from the earlier 18 per cent,” it said. The company added that the GST rate reductions had caused short-term adjustments across trade channels, as distributors and retailers liquidated old inventories. This delayed the flow of new orders and temporarily deferred consumer purchases, affecting both growth and profitability. HUL expects near-flat growth; impact seen as transitory