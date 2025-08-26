Andhra clears ₹43,358 cr renewable energy projects totalling 2,600 MW

Adding to its reputation as India’s new renewable energy (RE) hub, the Andhra Pradesh government’s State Investment Promotion Committee has cleared over 2,600 megawatt (MW) of capacity worth Rs 43,358 crore by 11 companies, including I Squared Capital-backed Hexa Energy, KKR-backed Serentica Renewables, CESC arm Brightfuture Power, and Hero Group’s Clean Renewable Energy.

The projects cover solar, wind, compressed biogas, and pump storage units. “In total, permits and land are being allotted for 2,600 MW of green energy capacity and 1,200 MWh of storage capacity. The State Investment Promotion Committee cleared these projects last Friday, and the final nod is expected from the Cabinet this week,” said a government source. Since N Chandrababu Naidu took charge as chief minister in June 2024, the state has attracted fresh RE projects worth Rs 2.2 trillion.

A major chunk of these investments is from Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering, which will expand its Gujjili Pumped Storage Power (PSP) project in Alluri Sitharama Raju district from 1,500 MW to 2,400 MW at an investment of Rs 15,455 crore. Another Rs 15,050 crore is being invested by Chinta Green Energy for PSP expansion from 350 MW to 2,400 MW in YSR Kadapa district. Among industry majors, Serentica Renewables will install 550 MW of wind power projects at two locations — Ananthapur and Kurnool — with a total investment of Rs 2,400 crore. Brightfuture Power has secured 880 acres in Ananthapur for a 350 MW wind power unit at Rs 3,286 crore. Hexa Energy received clearance for a 100 MW hybrid solar and wind project with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

In addition, the central government-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has applied to develop 1,200 megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable battery energy storage capacity in Nandyal. Refex Solar will invest around Rs 480 crore in a 100 MW solar project in Sri Sathya Sai district, while Clean Renewable Energy will develop a Rs 1,000-crore solar project at Nandyal. The proposed capacities will be set up under Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, a framework aiming to develop more than 160 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy with an investment potential of Rs 10 trillion. The new project clearance comes close on the heels of land de-allotment moves initiated by Chief Minister Naidu against developers who have not commenced work despite large land allocations. This reportedly includes a 3,000 MW project by Indosol, 3,500 MW by Ecoren, and 12,000 MW by Axis Energy Ventures.