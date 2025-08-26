Home / Industry / News / US tariffs will not significantly impact India's renewable sector: MNRE

MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said US tariffs will not hit India's renewable exports due to low volumes, as the country pushes ahead with offshore wind and new projects

According to the report Wind at the Core: Driving India’s Green Ambitions and International Influence, India’s installed wind capacity can more than double to 107 GW by 2030, in line with state-level resource adequacy plans
Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
The government does not expect any significant impact from higher United States tariffs on exports of renewable energy equipment from India, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said on Tuesday.
 
“Our exports of wind turbines to the US are not very high. In the case of solar cells and panels too, our exports to the US market are not very high. So, there will be no major hit. Also, given the huge demand in the domestic market, there will be no significant impact of the higher US tariffs on the domestic industry,” Sarangi said, speaking to the media at an industry event in New Delhi.
 
He added that the government will launch bidding for the country’s first offshore wind energy project off the Tamil Nadu coast in January 2026. “Based on the estimate from the initial LiDAR survey, very good wind potential is suggested off the Tamil Nadu coast, and we expect a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of almost 50 per cent, which is very high,” he said, speaking at the launch of a new report on India’s wind energy industry by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).
 
With the initial few projects, the ministry is attempting to establish the technical and commercial feasibility of offshore wind projects, and the government will provide viability gap funding of around Rs 7,000 crore for the Tamil Nadu project.
 
Speaking at the same event, Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said India’s wind energy capacity has increased from 21 GW in 2014 to 52.2 GW at present, and projects of 30 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation. In the current financial year, India is likely to install wind energy capacity of between 6 GW and 7 GW.
 
According to the report Wind at the Core: Driving India’s Green Ambitions and International Influence, India’s installed wind capacity can more than double to 107 GW by 2030, in line with state-level resource adequacy plans.
 

Topics :US tariffsrenewable energyWind energy

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

