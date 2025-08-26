Gameskraft suspends Rummy Culture, will not challenge India's RMG ban

Gaming firm Gameskraft said it will not challenge the government’s recent ban on real money games (RMG) including rummy, poker, and fantasy sports.

The company, known for its RMG offering Rummy Culture, suspended all forms of online money gaming on its platform.

“As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law,” the company said in a statement.

It added that it plans to explore new opportunities in India’s digital gaming economy.

"Our cross-functional teams are actively exploring new opportunities and future-ready solutions that align with the evolving legal landscape to unlock the full potential of India's digital gaming economy," a company spokesperson said. Gameskraft said customer funds on its platforms were safe, with the company working with its payment service providers to put in place a withdrawal process for users. "In light of the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, Gameskraft has stopped all 'Gameplay' and 'Add Cash' services across its Rummy platforms as of 21 August 2025, ahead of the Bill's official notification. The withdrawal services continue to remain available in accordance with platform policies," it stated.

According to Tracxn data, Gameskraft has raised around $242,000 in funding. The company joins a list of other online money gaming firms that have suspended RMG offerings in compliance with the law. Players such as WinZO, Dream11, Zupee, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Head Digital Works, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have suspended all forms of RMG on their platforms. Nazara had invested Rs 805 crore towards equity shares in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology through a combination of cash and stock in 2024. It holds compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore. Similarly, WinZO said it was “responsibly withdrawing” its RMG offerings in compliance with the new law. The firm claims to have a base of 250 million users.