Casio India eyes mid double-digit growth, expands local manufacturing

Japanese watchmaker Casio’s India arm is eyeing sustained revenue growth in the mid double digits in the country, while accelerating its local manufacturing programme as customers become more discerning and move towards premium products.

“We are also expecting a strong festival season in the country and have already launched our Onam and Rakshabandhan campaigns. Our ad spends are also growing in proportion to our revenue growth and we expect to see a sustained 30 per cent growth in the coming years too,” Takuto Kimura, Managing Director at Casio India, told Business Standard.

The company has recorded a revenue growth rate of 25–30 per cent over the past two years. The watchmaker is also pushing local manufacturing under its Make in India initiative and plans to double the number of locally produced units from the current 28 in the coming months.

Kimura was speaking at the launch of the company's first automatic timepiece in the country — the EFK-100 collection under the Edifice label, priced at Rs 25,995, comprising five variants. A self-winding timepiece, automatic watches use built-in mechanisms to wind themselves when the wearer moves their wrist. "This is the right time to bring a product that blends the automotive spirit of speed and intelligence with classical automatic watches to India. We aim to inspire a new generation of Indian consumers," said Kimura, adding that the automatic watch category holds big potential in the country.

India is emerging as a lucrative market for premium watches, a trend primarily led by younger generations who are increasing discretionary spending and have developed a passion for timepieces, further driving the market. The company’s premium watch portfolio has also grown at a faster pace. Its G-Steel series has been growing at 170–180 per cent year-on-year, Kimura said. Speaking about the local manufacturing initiative, Kimura said: “India has always been a priority market for Casio, and we continue to see immense potential for growth here. By manufacturing locally, we are better equipped to design and deliver products that truly resonate with the Indian mindset and lifestyle. It also allows us to be more agile in responding to consumer needs, while ensuring that the watches are more aligned with local tastes and expectations.”