Andhra Pradesh attracts 25.3% of proposed investments in FY26: Report

Andhra Pradesh has firmly established itself as India’s leading investment destination, capturing 25.3 per cent of all proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26, according to a report by Bank of Baroda.

The state now stands well ahead of peers such as Odisha (13.1 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.8 per cent), signalling a decisive shift in India’s industrial and investment momentum towards the eastern and southern corridors, a government statement said.

The report highlights that over half of India’s total proposed capital investment (51.2 per cent) is now concentrated in just three states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra — with Andhra Pradesh emerging as the clear frontrunner. Overall, investment announcements across the country during the first nine months of the current fiscal touched ₹26.6 trillion, marking an 11.5 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

Commenting on this milestone on social media platform X, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Human Resources Development and RTG, Nara Lokesh, said: “Andhra Pradesh isn’t catching up, it’s pulling ahead. This is the result of consistent reforms, speed in decision-making and an unambiguous commitment to investors. Our focus has been clear — create a predictable policy environment, enable industry at scale and deliver on the ground.” The government attributed this performance to its investor-friendly governance, emphasis on speed of approvals, sector-focused policies and a strong infrastructure push across ports, industrial corridors, logistics, energy and digital infrastructure. Andhra Pradesh’s proactive engagement with global and domestic investors, coupled with stable policies and an execution-oriented administration, has translated into large-scale investment commitments across manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics, data centres, mobility and core infrastructure.