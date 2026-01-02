CPSEs' research expenditure increases 25.6% to ₹9,691 crore in FY25

The Central Public Sector Enterprises’ (CPSEs’) expenditure on research and development (R&D) rose 25.62 per cent year-on-year in FY25 to ₹9,691 crore, up from ₹7,715 crore in FY24, according to the Public Enterprises Survey for FY25 released last month.

Of this, defence production emerged as the largest contributor to R&D spending during FY25, with an outlay of ₹4,684 crore, accounting for about 48 per cent of the total expenditure incurred by all cognate groups. This was followed by the petroleum (refinery and marketing) sector, which spent ₹1,492 crore on R&D activities, and the heavy and medium engineering cognate group, which invested ₹750 crore during the year.

Crude oil companies spent ₹627 crore on R&D in FY25, slightly below ₹628 crore in FY24. Transport and logistic services also reported higher spending at ₹472 crore in FY25, compared with ₹335 crore in FY24, while power transmission expenditure rose significantly to ₹314 crore in FY25 from ₹220 crore in FY24. In other sectors, steel companies spent ₹245 crore on R&D in FY25 against ₹253 crore in FY24. Among CPSEs, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) emerged as the largest spender on R&D in FY25, incurring an expenditure of ₹2,482 crore, accounting for 26 per cent of the total R&D spending. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) followed with an R&D outlay of ₹1,472 crore, contributing 15 per cent of the overall expenditure.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ranked third, spending ₹812 crore on R&D during the year, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported an expenditure of ₹662 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) incurred ₹612 crore towards R&D activities, followed by NTPC Ltd with ₹484 crore. According to the government’s latest available R&D statistics, the total R&D expenditure measured in terms of gross expenditure on research and development (GERD) as a percentage of GDP was 0.66 per cent, 0.66 per cent and 0.64 per cent during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology and earth sciences, MoS PMO, MoS personnel, public grievances and pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in August 2025, said that gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in the country has been consistently increasing over the years and has more than doubled from ₹60,196.75 crore in 2010-11 to ₹1,27,380.96 crore in 2020-21. During the same period, GDP increased more than 2.5 times from ₹77,84,115 crore to ₹1,98,00,914 crore.