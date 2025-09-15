US tariffs cause ₹25,000 cr loss to Andhra's shrimp industry: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Indian goods have inflicted losses of around ₹25,000 crore on the state’s shrimp industry, leading to the cancellation of 50 per cent of its export orders.

Naidu also wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, seeking the Centre’s support for the state’s aquaculture sector, which he said provides employment to over 250,000 families and sustains nearly 3 million people directly or indirectly, reported PTI.

ALSO READ: Indian shrimp export industry likely to take a 12% revenue hit in FY26 He stated that Andhra Pradesh accounts for 80 per cent of the country's shrimp exports and 34 per cent of marine exports, valued at around ₹21,246 crore annually.

He further stated that his government has taken steps to support aquaculture farmers by persuading feed manufacturers to cut prices by ₹9 per kg and is also considering providing subsidised power transformers. He urged the Centre to: Enhance domestic usage of aquaculture products, provide GST flexibility, and extend financial support

Create a ₹100 crore corpus fund, set up cold storages and hygienic fish/seafood markets

Launch awareness campaigns to promote seafood consumption, citing nutritional value

Address low per capita seafood consumption in India (12-13 kg/year vs global 20-30 kg/year)

Run dedicated trains to transport aquaculture products from South India nationwide

Provide a one-time top-up loan of ₹1 lakh under Kisan Credit Cards for the fishing community

Strengthen processing, packaging, and cold-chain facilities to improve competitiveness

Open regional offices of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) and ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) in Andhra Pradesh ALSO READ: Seafood exports to get boost as EU approves 102 new fishery establishments

Andhra Pradesh's shrimp industry Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp sector contributes 41 per cent of India’s export volume and 66 per cent of export value in marine products. India exported 716,004 tonnes of frozen shrimp worth $4.88 billion in 2023-24, with 297,571 tonnes shipped to the US, according to data from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) . These exports are overwhelmingly dominated by one species, Vannamei, which makes up 87 per cent (625,475 tonnes) of the total, valued at $4.25 billion. Of this, the US accounts for 54 per cent, while China takes 16 per cent and the European Union 9 per cent.