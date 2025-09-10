Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian shrimp export industry likely to witness 12% revenue decline in FY26

Indian shrimp export industry likely to witness 12% revenue decline in FY26

The US is India's most critical market for frozen shrimp, representing 41 per cent of the export volume and 48 per cent of the value in FY25, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in the report

Strong orders to push up exports of shrimps

As per Ind-Ra's analysis of India's major shrimp companies, aggregate revenue could decline 12 per cent year-on-year, while margins could compress around 150 bps year-on-year in FY26.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shrimp exporters' revenue is likely to decline 12 per cent year-on-year in 2025-26, hit by the steep tariffs imposed by the US, effective August 27, a report said on Wednesday.

The US is India's most critical market for frozen shrimp, representing 41 per cent of the export volume and 48 per cent of the value in FY25, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in the report.

The 50 per cent reciprocal tariff (58 per cent effective tariff rate after additional anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty) is expected to significantly impact trade flows, eroding India's cost competitiveness against its peers, namely Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia and thus impacting export volumes, it added.

 

As per Ind-Ra's analysis of India's major shrimp companies, aggregate revenue could decline 12 per cent year-on-year, while margins could compress around 150 bps year-on-year in FY26.

Ind-Ra also expects some working capital stress to emerge.

Also Read

Image via Shutterstock

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen surge up to 17%. Why are shrimp stocks in focus?

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

India's shrimp exports expected to fall 15-18% as US hikes tariff: Crisil

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp exporters seek govt aid as Trump tariffs threaten $2 bn of exports

Shrip farming, agriculture

US tariff: Shrimp biz worth ₹25K cr at stake; farm gate rates drop 19%

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

India misses marine export target by over ₹37,000 crore under PMMSY

"The steep reciprocal tariff in the key export market of the US will render Indian shrimp less competitive compared to Ecuador, allowing Ecuador to gain significant market share from India.

"While Indian shrimp processors are exploring domestic markets and expanding into non-US markets, such as China, the EU, Japan, and the UK, these regions offer lower price realisation and limited scale," Ind-Ra Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, Adarsh Gutha said.

Hence, he said, the Indian processed shrimp industry is likely to witness moderated revenue and margins in FY26.

"Strategic diversification, investment in value-added products, and improving operational efficiency will be crucial for maintaining competitiveness and financial stability," added Gutha.

For exporters eyeing diversification to other geographies, the receivable days (average of 50 days in FY25 across large shrimp processors) could be lesser than those offered to customers with long-term relationships, the report said.

However, the increase in inventory days is expected to increase working capital requirements, leading to a stretch in working capital days to 140 days by FY26-end, it added.

Ind-Ra believes a continuation of elevated tariffs could impact US shrimp exports over the medium term.

Pressure on volumes, realisation and margins is expected to have a greater impact on the credit profiles of mid-sized players with a lower liquidity cushion and stretched credit metrics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Critical minerals

Centre drops public consultation for atomic and critical mineral mining

realty sector, real estate, housing

Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.

Pilgrimage sees 20% jump in high-value bookings as devotees upgrade stays

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea planters seek action against low-quality imports amid declining prices

steel, steel industry

High costs, weak infrastructure slow India's green steel transition: EY

Topics : Shrimp exports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon