Increased adoption of AI can add $500-600 bn to GDP by 2035: NITI report

Accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries can contribute $500-600 billion to India's GDP by 2035 on the back of increased productivity and efficiency in the workforce, a NITI Aayog report said on Monday.

The report titled 'AI for Viksit Bharat:The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth' further said over the next decade, the adoption of AI across sectors is expected to add $1726 trillion to the global economy.

"India's combination of a large STEM workforce, expanding R&D ecosystem, and growing digital and technology capabilities position the country to participate in this transformation, with the potential to capture 1015 per cent of global AI value," it said.

According to the Aayog, projections show that while AI will create many new roles, it will also displace many existing jobs, particularly in clerical, routine, and low-skill segments. "Accelerated adoption of AI across industries can contribute $500 billion -$600 billion over and above India's current GDP growth by 2035, driven by increased productivity and efficiency in the workforce," the report said. It said the analysis shows that financial services and manufacturing can be most impacted and might have up to 20-25 per cent of their sectoral GDP attributed to AI by 2035. AI-led productivity and efficiency improvement could unlock $50-55 billion in financial services, over and above the current estimated growth for the sector by 2035.

"AI could power automated compliance, fraud detection, and risk management through advanced anomaly detection techniques and privacy-preserving analytics such as secure multi-party computation and federated learning," the report said. According to the report, AI-enabled systems can reshape credit decisioning, collections, and portfolio management. By leveraging alternative data sources, banks can make more accurate, dynamic, and inclusive lending decisions The report noted that potential AI opportunities for India presently include accelerating AI adoption across industries to improve productivity and efficiency, potentially bridging 3035 per cent of the gap. "These effects are expected to materialize across both domestic consumption and export markets," it said.

The report also observed that innovation in technology services, strengthening India's reputation as a technology services leader, contributing another 15-20 per cent to the step up could drive the development of higher-value solutions and new business models, enhancing India's competitiveness in the global market. In manufacturing, the report said $85100 billion could be driven by AI-led productivity and efficiency improvement over and above India's current growth by 2035. At its current growth rate of 5.7 per cent, India's GDP is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2035. However, the report said under the aspirational 8 per cent growth trajectory outlined in the government's vision for the nation known as Viksit Bharat, India's GDP could increase to $8.3 trillion, representing an incremental $1.7 trillion compared with the current growth path.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam in his foreword said,"If India is to accelerate its growth to the 8 per cent annual rate required for the realization of Viksit Bharat, we have no option but to significantly raise productivity across the economy and unlock new growth through innovation. Artificial Intelligence can be the decisive lever." Subrahmanyam said with a focused and sector-specific approach, industries such as banking and manufacturing can deploy Al today to improve efficiency, service quality, and competitiveness creating momentum for deeper transformation. "At the same time, India must nurture frontier innovation, from Al-enabled drug discovery to software-defined vehicles, building the next engines of growth.