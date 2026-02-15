Anvita Group eyes global expansion with US residential community launch

Realty firm Anvitha Group is rapidly advancing towards a major global expansion by launching a 17-acre residential community in Dallas, US, and setting up its international corporate office there, company sources said on Sunday.

The city-based group, which currently has projects spanning 10 million square feet under construction, said additionally, a large-scale project comprising 1,700 villas over 500 acres is in the pipeline in the US and announced plans to launch a new real estate project in Dubai later this year.

Anvita currently serves 1,800 customers and has participated in several major projects in Dubai.

The company employs 300 professionals directly and provides indirect employment to approximately 6,000 individuals, a press release from the company said.