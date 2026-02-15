Associate Sponsors

Anvita Group eyes global expansion with US residential community launch

Company Director expressed confidence that Anvita will soon establish itself as one of India's leading real estate companies | Representative image from file
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Realty firm Anvitha Group is rapidly advancing towards a major global expansion by launching a 17-acre residential community in Dallas, US, and setting up its international corporate office there, company sources said on Sunday.
The city-based group, which currently has projects spanning 10 million square feet under construction, said additionally, a large-scale project comprising 1,700 villas over 500 acres is in the pipeline in the US and announced plans to launch a new real estate project in Dubai later this year.
Anvita currently serves 1,800 customers and has participated in several major projects in Dubai.
The company employs 300 professionals directly and provides indirect employment to approximately 6,000 individuals, a press release from the company said.
Over the next three years, the workforce is expected to grow to 1,000 employees, with indirect employment rising to 15,000.
Company Director Vijay Raju expressed confidence that Anvita will soon establish itself as one of India's leading real estate companies.
Cine actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Nandamuri Balakrishna has been roped in as the Brand Ambassador, said Anvita Group Chairman Boppana Achyuta Rao.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

