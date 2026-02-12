Associate Sponsors

No mishap at Kudankulam, safety central to nuclear policy: Jitendra Singh

The minister also said that many apprehensions regarding the safety are because of "extraneous" and "political" reasons

Jitendra Singh
Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh. (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST
'Safety first, production next' is the formula followed by India's atomic energy sector, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Thursday said, as he allayed concerns around safety at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said the Kudankulam project got delayed due to safety concerns around it, and questioned the way its power is being distributed.

Singh said the share is determined through a formula, under which 50 per cent of the power is retained by the state, 35 per cent is given to the neighbouring states, and 15 per cent is sent to the national grid.

The minister also said that many apprehensions regarding the safety are because of "extraneous" and "political" reasons.

"Such apprehensions also arise sometimes because of extraneous reasons, political reasons... There has never been any such mishap. The formula we follow is 'Safety First, Production Next," he said.

"There was some issue raised that we will be storing waste fuel from all other reactors at Kudankulam. This was not based on scientific rationale... " he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

