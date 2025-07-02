Foxconn recalls Chinese workers in attempt to disrupt Apple's India plans

Foxconn Technology Group has recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone production facilities in India, potentially disrupting Apple’s broader manufacturing expansion in the country.

According to a Bloomberg report quoting sources, the withdrawal began nearly two months ago, with the majority of Chinese employees at Foxconn’s factories in southern India instructed to return home. More than 300 personnel have departed, leaving mainly Taiwanese support staff in place.

The reason behind the move remains unclear. However, earlier this year, Chinese authorities had informally urged regulators and local bodies to restrict the transfer of technology and equipment to India and Southeast Asia — a possible attempt to slow the migration of manufacturing out of China.

Apple’s dependence on Chinese expertise Apple CEO Tim Cook has often praised the proficiency of China’s assembly workforce, attributing the company's reliance on the country to their expertise rather than just cost advantages. While the withdrawal of these staff from India is not expected to affect product quality, it could impact assembly line efficiency, a source told Bloomberg. The development comes at a crucial moment for Apple, which is working with manufacturing partners in India to scale up production of the upcoming iPhone 17. Both Apple and Foxconn have not issued any comment on the development. China tightens grip on tech exports Foxconn’s decision appears to align with recent efforts by Beijing to limit the movement of technology, skilled professionals, and specialised equipment out of China. These measures are seen as a response to growing interest from countries like India and Vietnam, which are working to attract global tech manufacturers amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

This shift in supply chains began during Donald Trump’s first term as US president, when Apple started shifting some of its device production to India and Vietnam. The trend has continued, especially as Trump pushes forward with new tariff plans. In response, China has tightened its grip on exports of rare earth materials, technology, and labour. Foxconn’s presence in India Although Foxconn still produces most iPhones in China, it has steadily expanded its operations in India. To support this growth, the company had deployed many experienced Chinese engineers to help speed up production and train Indian workers. Chinese supervisors have played a key role in guiding Foxconn’s Indian workforce. Large-scale iPhone production in India began just four years ago and now contributes around 20 per cent of global output. Apple aims to manufacture most iPhones destined for the US market in India by the end of 2026. However, Trump has criticised this move, saying Apple should make phones for American users within the US.