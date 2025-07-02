Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk

Indian media and entertainment companies continue to rely on their streaming segments, but at a cautious pace—focusing on profitability and limiting financial risk.

Major players with pan-India audiences, such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (ZEEL) ZEE5 and Balaji Telefilms-backed ALTT, have reduced operational costs over the years and rebranded their over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

While the OTT industry broadly aims to cut costs, media analysts and executives note that this trend is more prominent among platforms launched by Indian companies, which cannot match the spending capacity of global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The only notable exception is Reliance Industries-backed JioHotstar.

“OTT platforms have been present in India for the last 10 to 15 years… Even the most lenient investors would like to see some return right now,” said a media analyst, on the condition of anonymity. In FY25, ZEE5 recorded an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) loss of Rs 550 crore, down from Rs 1,110 crore in FY24. This reduction was largely achieved through cost-cutting measures. In an investor presentation, ZEEL stated it aims to break even on ZEE5 from an EBITDA loss of Rs 548 crore (excluding network costs) in FY25, and is now positioned to become a leading and profitable OTT player, having completed its recent investment cycle.

ALTT, meanwhile, has consciously scaled down operations, said Sanjay Dwivedi, group chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Balaji Telefilms. The company was burning Rs 145 crore annually to sustain the segment, which was unsustainable. “As a result, we cut down on cost and reworked our strategy. We want to be Thums Up to Coke... Netflix and Prime Video will exist, and we will exist in a smaller way—we don’t want to burn cash,” he said. According to Vivek Menon, managing partner at NV Capital, a media and entertainment fund, this shift is more visible among pan-India streaming platforms—particularly those buying content from Bollywood and the Tamil and Telugu markets, where content costs are higher. He added that OTT adoption only truly accelerated post-COVID, so the business is still in cash burn mode to build a subscriber base and requires a long, patient approach.

“It is a tough game right now for Indian players because the industry is still in the growth stage. The audience has enough free alternatives to consume content. Also, a streaming platform needs massive pockets to succeed,” the analyst said. Shemaroo Entertainment’s Gujarati-focused platform ShemarooMe is “on the road to profitability and viability,” according to Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business, Shemaroo Entertainment. Srivastava noted that the company saw high double-digit revenue growth in Q1 FY26, and will continue investing in its streaming platform. He said the industry is learning to rationalise operational costs and push for higher returns on investment. The subscriber base also grew by a high double-digit percentage year-on-year in Q1 FY26.

Meanwhile, Hoichoi—a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform focused on Bengali-language content—achieved cash breakeven in FY24. The platform currently hosts close to 200 original web series. “As a production house creating Bengali films and TV for 30 years, transitioning to web content was a natural evolution,” said Vishnu Mohta, co-founder, Hoichoi. “We focused deeply on one language—Bengali—and on serving that audience consistently. Over 60 per cent of our total expenses go into content creation. That’s intentional. Unlike many platforms that spend heavily on marketing even when unit economics don’t work, we’ve always aimed to keep marketing spends below 30 per cent of direct revenue.”