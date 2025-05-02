Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple is 'making progress' but delayed Siri features need more time: Cook

Apple is 'making progress' but delayed Siri features need more time: Cook

Advanced Siri features like on-screen awareness and personal context understanding were expected with iOS 18.4, but did not arrive at launch

Harsh Shivam
May 02 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Apple has finally acknowledged the delay in releasing advanced AI features for its voice assistant, Siri. As reported by 9To5Mac, Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the issue during the company’s recent earnings call, referencing features that were originally announced at last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Cook said the company is “making progress” but needs more time to ensure these features meet Apple's quality standards.
 
“With regard to the more personal Siri features we announced, we need more time to complete our work on these features so they meet our high-quality bar. We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers’ hands,” said Cook.
 
The features in question include on-screen awareness, personal context awareness, and the ability to perform in-app actions. These were initially expected to be released as part of the iOS 18.4 update. However, they were absent from compatible devices when the update was rolled out last month.

A report by Bloomberg suggested that Apple has faced persistent issues during internal testing of these new Siri features, including unresolved bugs. The report also noted that Apple may be considering a complete rebuild of Siri’s AI abilities, which could push the rollout timeline to 2026.  ALSO READ: Apple to source over 19 billion US-made chips in supply chain shift
 
While Cook did not offer a specific release date, the delayed features are now expected to become part of the iOS 19 update cycle. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that these advanced Siri features could arrive by spring 2026, likely with the iOS 19.4 update.
 
Apple is set to host its annual WWDC from June 9 to 13, where the company will preview the next generation of its operating systems—iOS 19 for iPhones, iPadOS 19 for iPads, macOS 16 for Macs, and others. The company is also expected to highlight new Apple Intelligence abilities and Siri updates during the event.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

