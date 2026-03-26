Apprenticeship dropouts rise more than 15-fold in five years: Govt data

Dropouts from the government’s flagship apprenticeship scheme have risen more than fifteenfold in the past five years, growing much faster than apprentice enrolments and training completions, government data show.

The number of apprentices leaving training before completion increased to 425,080 in FY26, up from 27,183 in FY21, according to data from the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) performance dashboard. Over the same period, the number of apprentices engaged rose about fourfold to 1.21 million from 307,779, while those completing training increased nearly threefold to 626,379 from 214,959.

Dropouts accounted for nearly nine per cent of apprentices engaged in FY21, compared with roughly 35 per cent in FY26, showed the data from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The apprenticeship programme operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is implemented through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. The scheme provides financial support to establishments engaging apprentices by reimbursing part of the stipend paid to trainees. It aims to promote industry-led training by combining on-the-job learning with classroom instruction. The number of apprentices engaged more than tripled between FY21 and FY26. However, completions also rose over the same period, but at a slower pace. As a result, the gap between apprentices engaged and those completing training has widened in recent years. While nearly 70 per cent of apprentices engaged completed training in FY21, the proportion declined to just over half by FY26. The data show that although the total number of trainees completing programmes has increased in absolute terms, completion rates have not kept pace with the rapid expansion in enrolments.

The scheme was introduced in 2016 to expand apprenticeship opportunities across sectors and increase participation by industry. Establishments participating in the programme engage apprentices across designated trades and optional trades under the Apprentices Act framework. Apprenticeship training typically ranges from several months to a few years depending on the trade and sector. Trainees receive stipends during the training period and are required to complete the prescribed training duration and assessments to receive certification. Recent policy debates have increasingly flagged weak outcomes in India’s skilling ecosystem, particularly low certification and completion rates across major programmes. Policy analysts and government bodies such as NITI Aayog have noted that while enrolment and engagement in schemes like the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme have expanded, a significant share of trainees fail to complete their programmes, limiting the schemes’ impact on employability.