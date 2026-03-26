Steel ministry seeks intervention for plants facing LPG shortages

India's federal steel ministry has sought assistance from ​the oil ministry to ensure that ​steel plants are not affected by liquefied petroleum ‌gas shortages, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, is in the midst of its worst LPG supply crisis in decades as shipments from key producers in the West Asia have been disrupted because of the Iran war.

"We have taken up ‌with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to see within the existing conditions what best can be done," the source said, "We are still under discussion."