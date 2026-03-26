E-commerce firms shift hiring to engineering, AI as demand rises 35%

A clear compensation premium is emerging around advanced digital capability. AI and machine learning specialists are earning 30–40 per cent more than conventional technology roles, while GenAI and LLM (large language model) specialists command premiums of 15–20 per cent. Senior NLP (natural language processing) and computer vision professionals with approximately five years’ experience are now reaching compensation levels of up to ₹50 lakh annually, signalling that specialised digital talent is becoming one of the most strategically priced capability pools in Indian commerce.

CIEL HR notes that workforce transformation is equally visible at the frontline, where gig labour has become the largest execution layer of digital commerce. India’s gig workforce has crossed 12 million in 2025 and is projected to reach 23.5 million by 2030, with more than half engaged in e-commerce and quick-commerce delivery, dark-store fulfilment and hyperlocal logistics. This scale is now being supported by a far more mature HR technology backbone: app-based onboarding, instant KYC, digital background verification, microlearning modules and mobile-first workforce management platforms are reducing activation timelines to as little as 24 to 48 hours. As companies expand into new consumption markets, HR tech, continuous learning and workforce compliance are becoming as critical as hiring itself in sustaining growth.