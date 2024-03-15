Artificial intelligence-enhanced smartphones in search of numbers

Efforts have been on to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with smartphones, especially since hardware became less of a differentiator for phones. Google has spoken about AI-driven enhancement in its Pixel series since its inception in 2016. However, the Pixel 8 Pro, which has AI-enhancements, costs no less than Rs 85,000 on Amazon.

Now, though, we are looking at a possible inflection in India. Samsung, the South Korean giant, is offering AI-enhanced features in its Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G phones, both of which will be available in India from March 18. The A35’s pricing begins at Rs 27,999 and A55’s at Rs 36,999, putting them in a market segment that goes by the oxymoronic name of “affordable premium”.

Thus, experts say, the democratisation of AI-enabled phones could be on the anvil. "What we are trying is democratisation of AI-enhanced features by bringing them on the two new phones in the affordable premium segment for potential upgraders," Raju Pullan, senior vice president, MX Business, Samsung India, told Business Standard. The potential upgraders he referred to would be people who now use phones bought for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and are in a position to shell out more for their next phone. Already, Samsung says it has received a record 250,000 pre-bookings for its S24, which is said to be the "first complete AI phone" and was launched in India as well as globally on January 18. The pre-bookings make it the most successful S-series phone ever.



AI's infusion into smartphones in India is not left to Samsung alone. Xiaomi 14, launched on March 7, has AI-enhanced features with quad-camera setups and other applications. It has AI tools that allow users to transcribe confe­rences in real time, or describe photos for AI to locate. However, the Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs 69,999.





Oppo has said it would bring AI-powered enhancements to its phones in India. There is also a buzz that Apple Inc's new phone will have innovative AI features. "Most smartphones have had AI features, but they were not marketed as such. Now such features are being marketed as enhanced AI features. It is smart marketing," said a senior executive of a leading mobile phone playet.



Samsung is making a big marketing pitch around AI this year and has put together a mega marketing campaign. Pullan says the plan is to make the new A-series phones available in 50,000 stores across the country, and especially in Tier-III and Tier-IV cities.



As many as 30,000 executives are being trained to help customers unde­rstand the usage of AI in phones. AI features are now a lot about the camera. For instance, on Samsung’s new A-series phones, once a picture is captured, AI-suggested edits can glam them up or enhance portraits by focusing on the object and removing reflections as well as photo bombers. Another feature can change the speed of the videos and create dramatic outputs.

