As cargo surges, bottlenecks shift beyond India's port gates: Experts

Kailas Pingle, president of Maharashtra Rajya Motor Malak Sanghatana, a state-level trade union and welfare association representing commercial vehicle owners, said vehicles arriving at empty container yards often remain on standby for up to six hours, and sometimes even a day, instead of the ideal turnaround time of less than two hours.

He credited the congestion to driver shortages, inadequate facilities for drivers, and operational inefficiencies at empty container yards and CFSs. “Drivers do not get basic facilities. There are no proper hospitals in the port area, not even decent canteens. Things have not changed since the port’s inception. That is also a reason why drivers are not coming here,” Pingle said.