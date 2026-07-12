As cargo surges, bottlenecks shift beyond India's port gates: Experts

Other experts Business Standard spoke to called for broader operational streamlining. Dhruv Taneja, founder and global CEO of MatchLog Solutions, said stronger coordination across ports, shipping lines, transporters, and container yards is needed. According to Yash Parekh, director of Parekh Global, roads, rail, and evacuation systems must keep pace with cargo growth.
Industry stakeholders also believe greater technology-led coordination across ports, shipping lines, transporters, CFSs, and container yards will be critical to improving throughput and reducing empty container movements.