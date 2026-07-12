Home / Industry / News / Govt, Nasscom working on AI curriculum for undergraduate programmes

Govt, Nasscom working on AI curriculum for undergraduate programmes

With the increasing use of AI in various areas, there is also a need to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities for graduates

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government is working with IT industry body Nasscom for developing an artificial intelligence curriculum for undergraduate programmes, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) is a leading IT industry body.

"The government is working with Nasscom to review and change the AI curriculum for all undergraduate (programmes)," the industry grouping's President Rajesh Nambiar told PTI.

With the increasing use of AI in various areas, there is also a need to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities for graduates.

Nambiar said it would take around six months to finalise the curriculum for the undergraduate programmes as various bodies, including the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), need to go through it.

Nambiar spoke on the sidelines of a briefing in the city by IBS Group, where it announced the launch of a vertical AI company, Naviq Technology.

"AI is getting more and more into every job... if you do go through the normal computer science course, when you come out of it, nobody is going to hire you. That's the biggest challenge...," he said.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the government said that a curriculum on AI would be introduced in all schools from class three onwards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Recycling body MRAI urges govt to remove 2.5% duty on aluminium scrap

Simaero plans to add more simulators, tap local engineering talent in India

Airtel bets on financial services, data centres after ₹3.3 trn investment

HDFC Bank's workforce drops by over 3,300 amid push to automate operations

Employee headcount shrinks at HUL, Dabur amid hike in median pay in FY26

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNasscomIT Industry

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story