Govt, Nasscom working on AI curriculum for undergraduate programmes

The government is working with IT industry body Nasscom for developing an artificial intelligence curriculum for undergraduate programmes, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) is a leading IT industry body.

"The government is working with Nasscom to review and change the AI curriculum for all undergraduate (programmes)," the industry grouping's President Rajesh Nambiar told PTI.

With the increasing use of AI in various areas, there is also a need to provide reskilling and upskilling opportunities for graduates.

Nambiar said it would take around six months to finalise the curriculum for the undergraduate programmes as various bodies, including the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), need to go through it.