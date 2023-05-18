Home / Industry / News / As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too

As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too

This is despite the relatively late onset of summers thanks to the unexpected rains in March and April in North India

BS Web Team New Delhi
As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the country faces simmering heat, there has been a 20-25 per cent rise in the hiring for the workforce engaged in sales and services related to cooling products, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said. Recruitment companies say that it has resulted in higher demand for such staff.
A vice president at hiring firm Teamlease Services, Balasubramaniam, was quoted in the newspaper as saying that summer season-related temporary hiring to cater to after-sales requirements has increased. On the other hand, the demand for the in-store workforce engaged in cooling products has also increased by 15-20 per cent.

This is despite the relatively late onset of summer, thanks to the unexpected rains in March and April in North India. With mercury rising, Central and East India have been facing heat wave conditions for over a month now.
Companies that manufacture cooling products expect a further rise in demand for the temporary workforce for sales and maintenance needs as the heat makes its grip tighter in the country in the coming weeks, the ET report said.

Sharing insights about the industry, a VP at Godrej Appliances was quoted in the report as saying, “Whenever demand for cooling products increases, it does lead to higher demand for workforce across the value chain — whether it’s manufacturing, retail, installation or after-sales.” “We are prepared to ramp up the temp workforce across the value chain,” the official added.

Also Read

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Heat wave: States on alert; Grid braces for record peak power demand

Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

Assisted reproductive technology market to exceed $440 million by 2030

Auto parts firm Pricol moves CCI over Minda plan to buy 24.5% stake

Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw, may cross that level soon

Chemistry of producing pure hydrogen from non-fossil fuels revealed

Topics :Voltas BekoVoltasGodrej Appliances Heat wavesHeat waves in citiesBS Web ReportsBlue Star

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story