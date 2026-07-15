ASHVINI floats Rs 28,000-cr nuclear island EPC tender for Rajasthan project

Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a subsidiary of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC Limited, has floated a tender inviting bids for the Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package (NIMEP) for four 700 MW units of the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP).

Valued at more than Rs 28,000 crore, this is the largest nuclear island EPC package floated for India's indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) programme, NPCIL said in a social media post.

The package covers engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil construction, installation, testing, and commissioning assistance for critical nuclear island systems for four PHWR units of 700 MWe capacity each.