AstraZeneca, Sun Pharma sign deal to distribute hyperkalaemia drug in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have formed an exclusive brand partnership to promote and distribute SZC for hyperkalaemia treatment under separate brands

pharma
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced an exclusive brand partnership to expand the availability of Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), a treatment for hyperkalaemia, in the Indian market.
 
As part of the arrangement, both companies will promote and distribute SZC under separate brand names. AstraZeneca will market the product as Lokelma, while Sun Pharma will sell it as Gimliand. AstraZeneca will continue to hold the intellectual property rights, marketing authorisation and import licence for the molecule.
 
Praveen Rao Akkinepally, country president and managing director of AstraZeneca Pharma India, said, “At AstraZeneca, we aim to transform care with a focus on increasing early screening, diagnosis and adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy to improve patient outcomes. This partnership with Sun Pharma for SZC reaffirms AstraZeneca’s purpose to deliver innovative, life-changing medicines to patients with hyperkalaemia across India.”
 
Hyperkalaemia, a condition characterised by elevated potassium levels, is commonly seen in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure, particularly those receiving renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors. Studies cited by the companies indicate that the condition affects up to 50 per cent of CKD patients and 42 per cent of those with chronic heart failure. Mortality associated with hyperkalaemia in India has been reported at 22.2 per cent.
 
SZC has been identified in clinical research as a rapid and generally well-tolerated treatment option for managing high potassium levels.
 
Sun Pharma is India’s largest pharmaceutical company by market share, with a significant presence in chronic and acute therapies. AstraZeneca, which marks 45 years of operations in India, focuses on therapies across oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, respiratory and rare diseases.
 
The companies stated that the partnership aims to increase the availability of SZC for patients who require treatment for hyperkalaemia.

Topics :AstraZenecaSun PharmaPharmaceutical

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

