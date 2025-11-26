Home / Industry / News / Two-wheeler sales soar to record high in Oct on GST cuts, festive demand

Two-wheeler sales soar to record high in Oct on GST cuts, festive demand

India's two-wheeler industry recorded its best-ever monthly sales in October 2025, buoyed by GST 2.0 rate cuts, festive buying and strong rural demand, with ICRA projecting steady growth for FY26.

two wheeler, bikes
The revised GST rates, combined with strong festive demand during Dussehra and Diwali, helped revive buying momentum sharply.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s two-wheeler industry posted its strongest-ever monthly performance in October 2025, with retail sales rising 51.8 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of 3.15 million units, according to data from rating agency ICRA. The surge comes after muted sentiment in September, which was impacted by the GST 2.0 transition.
 
The revised GST rates, combined with strong festive demand during Dussehra and Diwali, helped revive buying momentum sharply. Rural markets, buoyed by healthy farm incomes and a favourable monsoon, outperformed urban centres and contributed significantly to the growth.
 
Electric two-wheelers continued to hold steady in the overall mix. Sales grew 4 per cent to 1.44 lakh units, maintaining a 6–7 per cent share of total two-wheeler retail volumes. Despite a relatively high base, the segment’s penetration remains stable, supported by a widening selection of models, enhanced consumer awareness and improving charging infrastructure.
 
On the wholesale front, domestic dispatches registered a modest growth of 1.5 per cent to 2.1 million units, reflecting the impact of elevated base volumes in the same month last year. Manufacturers maintained healthy supplies to meet festive-season requirements, though the high base effect kept overall growth in check.
 
Exports reported a strong rebound, rising 17.8 per cent to 4.3 lakh units in October. Cumulatively, two-wheeler exports for April–October FY26 have grown 23 per cent year-on-year to 2.86 million units, aided by improved demand in key overseas markets and a favourable base.
 
Looking ahead, ICRA expects domestic two-wheeler volumes to grow 6–9 per cent in FY26, supported by replacement demand, strengthening urban sentiment and stable rural incomes. The industry is also expected to benefit from the GST 2.0 rate cuts, which have lowered acquisition costs, and from improving consumer confidence as macroeconomic conditions remain favourable.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, West Asia LPG routes show wide cost differences for India: Crisil

India's advertising industry may see marginal, digital-led growth in 2026

Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

Cabinet approves ₹7,280 cr scheme for rare earth magnet manufacturing

Topics :two wheelerAuto industrytwo wheeler sales

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story