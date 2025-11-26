Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

The Ministry of Coal has auctioned three fully explored coal blocks in the 13th round of commercial coal mine auctions held between 20 November and 25 November, securing projects with combined geological reserves of 3,306.58 million tonnes.

The blocks carry a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 49 million tonnes per annum. PRC is the maximum output a coal mine is approved to produce. The three auctioned mines are expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 4,620 crore, attract Rs 7,350 crore in investment and create 66,248 jobs, the ministry said in a statement.

The three non-coking coal blocks auctioned include Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia located in Jharkhand and Mandakini-B situated in Odisha. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a public sector undertaking under the power ministry, emerged as the preferred bidder for these blocks.