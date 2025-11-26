Home / Industry / News / Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

Coal Ministry auctions three coal blocks in 13th commercial round

The Coal Ministry has auctioned three fully explored blocks with 3.3 billion tonnes of reserves and 49 mt annual capacity, attracting Rs 7,350 crore investment and boosting commercial mining momentum

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation
The three non-coking coal blocks auctioned include Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia located in Jharkhand and Mandakini-B situated in Odisha. | (Photo: PTI)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Coal has auctioned three fully explored coal blocks in the 13th round of commercial coal mine auctions held between 20 November and 25 November, securing projects with combined geological reserves of 3,306.58 million tonnes.
 
The blocks carry a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 49 million tonnes per annum. PRC is the maximum output a coal mine is approved to produce. The three auctioned mines are expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 4,620 crore, attract Rs 7,350 crore in investment and create 66,248 jobs, the ministry said in a statement.
 
The three non-coking coal blocks auctioned include Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia located in Jharkhand and Mandakini-B situated in Odisha. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a public sector undertaking under the power ministry, emerged as the preferred bidder for these blocks.
 
Which companies and blocks figured in the 13th commercial auction?
 
The 13th round of the commercial coal auction was launched on August 21. DVC had submitted a final offer of 5.50 per cent revenue share for the Pirpainti Barahat and Dhulia blocks and 12.75 per cent for the Mandakini-B block. The ministry said the Takua block, located in Odisha, received no bids in the final-offer stage.
 
How many coal mines have been auctioned since commercial mining began?
 
The government has auctioned 136 coal blocks since the launch of commercial coal mining in 2020, representing potential production capacity of 325 million tonnes per annum. Collectively, these blocks are expected to generate Rs 43,330 crore in annual revenue and mobilise Rs 48,756 crore in investment. These achievements, the ministry said, are part of the larger effort to transform the coal sector into a key driver of economic growth.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet approves ₹7,280 cr scheme for rare earth magnet manufacturing

Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Nasscom Foundation, IBM to upskill 87K marginalised youth in digital tech

Mall operators expected to clock revenue growth of 12-14% in FY26: Report

Net office absorption in 6 major cities to hit record high in FY26: Report

Topics :Coal ministrycoal industrycoal auctions

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

    Next Story