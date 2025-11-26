Cabinet approves ₹7,280 cr scheme for rare earth magnet manufacturing

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets (REPM), marking India’s first attempt to build an integrated domestic supply chain for the critical material.

The programme aims to create 6,000 tonnes per annum of REPM production capacity to meet growing demand from sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence, ultimately boosting local manufacturing competitiveness and the broader energy transition.

Under the scheme, five beneficiaries will be selected through a global competitive bidding process, with each eligible for up to 1,200 tonnes per annum capacity. It includes Rs 6,450 crore in sales-linked incentives for five years and Rs 750 crore as capital subsidy for setting up manufacturing facilities. The scheme will run for seven years from the date of award, including a two-year gestation period for building manufacturing units and five years for incentive disbursal.

India is currently heavily dependent on imports for REPMs, which are among the strongest types of permanent magnets and are used across high-technology applications. The country imports almost all of the 900 tonnes of the magnets used annually despite holding the fifth-largest rare earth reserves in the world. The domestic consumption of REPMs is expected to double between 2025 and 2030, driven by the rapidly growing demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial applications and consumer electronics. Why has the government launched a large-scale REPM manufacturing push? "With this initiative, India will establish its first ever integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, generating employment, strengthening self-reliance and advancing the nation's commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2070," said an official statement. It added that the scheme also aims at positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market. It will support the creation of integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, involving conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs.

How has industry responded to the new REPM scheme? The automobile industry welcomed the launch of the scheme. The initiative is a significant step towards building a resilient and stable supply chain, particularly for components and sub-assemblies essential for the production of electric vehicles, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said. "The scheme is expected to accelerate adoption of clean mobility solutions and support India’s broader sustainability goals. By strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities, it will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and lowering dependence on crude oil imports, further enhancing the nation’s energy security,” he said.