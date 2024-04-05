Average daily international traffic dropped by 4.81% to 196,050 in March

The average daily international traffic to and from India decreased by 4.81 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 196,050 in March as inbound tourism gradually receded with the onset of the summer season.
Meanwhile, although the number of daily domestic flights increased, there was a marginal M-o-M drop in average daily domestic traffic in March, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard. Accordingly, in March, each Indian carrier's load factor (occupancy) experienced a M-o-M decline.
Daily traffic chart
Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation
|Month
|Average daily domestic flights
|Average daily domestic passengers
|Average daily international flights (arrivals plus departures)
|Average daily international passengers (arrivals plus departures)
|Feb in 2024
|2961
|439464
|1135
|205946
|Mar in 2024
|3025
|435817
|1124
|196050
|Increase/decrease in Feb as compared to Jan (in %)
|2.18%
|-0.83%
|-0.98%
|-4.81%