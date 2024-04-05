Dry spell, sporadic rainfall take a toll on tea production in March

Changing weather patterns, marked by a dry spell and sporadic rainfall coupled with low soil temperatures, have significantly impacted tea production in March.

Hemant Bangur, chairman of the Indian Tea Association (ITA), noted that empirical data suggest a 35-50 per cent decline in the March crop for North India compared to the previous year.

The Tea Research Association (TRA) also estimates a 35-40 per cent reduction in the crop in North Bengal for February and March. "Upper Assam is about 40 per cent down; in the rest of Assam, the shortage is around 20-25 per cent," said Joydeep Phukan, secretary of TRA. He added that the figures for March were not fully available, but the crop situation in North India is expected to improve this month.



South India has also been affected by dry weather conditions. "Except for some localized drizzle, there have been practically no rains in the last 2-3 months. The agro-climatic conditions were not favourable for the crop in March. The April crop is also expected to be affected due to a drought-like situation," said Sanjith R Nair, secretary of The United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI).

Compared to last March, the crop may be similar because the crop was lower last year as well.

Darjeeling First Flush

Both North Bengal and Assam have experienced deficient rainfall. This problem is particularly acute in Darjeeling, where the March crop is crucial for revenue. The first flush, a prized produce of Darjeeling, is harvested from the end of February to the middle of May.



Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association, said that the first flush in March was severely affected, with an expected 80 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. "This is due to drought with no rain for five and a half months. After that, there was one week of continuous rain resulting in lower temperatures with no growth of the leaf."

"We expect a good flush from the second week of April. However, the ability to pluck timely, given the absenteeism and handling of the rush of leaf, will determine the quality of produce. The quality period is expected to be shorter this year, and the loss of the crucial March crop will negatively impact the revenues of a struggling Darjeeling tea industry," Kanoria added.



Vikash Kandoi, executive director of Jay Shree Tea & Industries, noted that the first flush is the most rewarding crop in terms of prices for Darjeeling tea. "It finds a home in the export markets of Germany and Japan mostly. And we have lost almost 75 per cent of the crop in March."

"There is a shortage of the first flush, and while we are seeing healthy demand, revenues will be much lower due to the crop shortage. This is a critical problem as this is Darjeeling’s peak quality period," Kandoi said.

Assam Crop

Himanshu Shah, chairman of M K Shah Exports, said, "We had drought conditions for most of March all across Assam. The soil temperature, which should be between 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, was lower."



Last year, March had a record crop. "The normal crop in March is 3 per cent of the annual crop. Last year, it was almost 5 per cent, and this year it will be 2-2.5 per cent," Shah said.

The April crop was expected to be at normal levels. However, Shah said that it was unlikely to make up for the March deficit.

North India, comprising primarily West Bengal and Assam, accounts for about 83 per cent of the country's tea production.

Changing Weather Pattern

TRA’s Phukan said that the trend in the industry for the last few years is that the last rains are at the end of October or early November. "After that, there is a dry spell for 3 to 4 months. And Darjeeling is most affected."



ITA chairman, Bangur, said that the data show that the organized industry (big growers) has lost one per cent of the crop every year for the whole decade.

"The major reason is changing weather patterns. There are much more extreme climate conditions – too much heat during summers, torrential rains during the monsoon. The spread of rainfall used to be much more uniform, but is now much more concentrated," he explained.

"People are irrigating, but irrigation comes at a cost and cannot create the microclimate required for larger harvests," Bangur elaborated.

Data available on the Tea Board website shows that big growers accounted for about 47.99 per cent of the total tea production in 2022-23, while small growers accounted for the balance. In 2018-19, the share of big growers stood at 51.59 per cent.