Aviation sector undertakes measures by ICAO for sustainable practices

The civil aviation ministry has advised all brownfield airports to work towards achieving 'carbon neutrality' and 'net zero', and to adopt carbon mitigation measures

BS Web Team New Delhi
The civil aviation ministry has advised all brownfield airports to work towards achieving 'carbon neutrality' and 'net zero'

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
The government has undertaken steps to promote sustainable aviation practices and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector, said  V K Singh (Retd), Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen., in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has undertaken various guidelines for environmental protection developed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) through its standards and recommended practices (SARPs), according to a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a bio-aviation turbine fuel (ATF) programme committee to promote the use of clean fuels.

According to the press release, the civil aviation ministry has advised all brownfield airports to work towards achieving 'carbon neutrality' and 'net zero', and to adopt carbon mitigation measures and carbon management plans.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken initiatives such as energy intensity data publication to reduce energy intensity for existing as well as upcoming airport projects. The AAI, in consultation with the Indian Air Force, has optimised airspace utilisation under flexible use of airspace (FUA), resulting in the reduction of carbon dioxide emission.

The press release stated that the ICAO has adopted a carbon offsetting reduction scheme for international aviation (CORSIA) to reduce carbon emissions from the international aviation sector.

However, India, being a member state of the ICAO, is under obligation to comply with the mandatory phase of the CORSIA from 2027.

Topics :Civil Aviation MinistryAviationDGCAIndian aviation

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

