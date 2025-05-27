Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million

Bengaluru has been named one of the top 12 global tech 'powerhouse' cities in CBRE’s Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, joining heavyweights like San Francisco, London, Beijing, and Tokyo. The city’s tech talent pool has now surpassed one million, placing it among the world’s leading technology hubs out of 115 markets surveyed.

The report classifies markets as Powerhouse, Established, or Emerging based on talent size, competitiveness, and cost.

Bengaluru leads in India’s AI talent boom

Bengaluru leads India in AI talent and is emerging as a serious competitor to US tech strongholds. Between 2018 and 2023, the city’s tech employment grew by 12 per cent, driven by its robust startup ecosystem, 28 unicorns, and investments in AI, data science, and product engineering.

Favourable demographics also play a role: 75.5 per cent of Bengaluru’s population is of working age—the fourth-highest ratio among the top 12 hubs. This segment grew by 2.4 per cent between 2019 and 2024, ensuring a sustained talent pipeline.

In 2024, Bengaluru attracted 140 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.3 billion, including 34 deals in AI. The presence of leading educational institutions and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has helped anchor strategic functions locally.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO of CBRE India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, said, “Bengaluru’s rise to global tech powerhouse status reflects India’s strategic depth in digital innovation and talent readiness. What’s even more promising is the parallel growth unfolding in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur—each contributing uniquely to India’s resilient tech ecosystem.”

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai stand out

The report also highlights Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as key innovation hubs. In 2024, Delhi-NCR closed 183 VC deals worth $1.9 billion, including 42 in AI. Mumbai recorded $4.9 billion in funding across 167 deals, making it one of India’s most capital-rich corridors.

Emerging cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are also gaining traction. Ahmedabad’s growth is supported by GIFT City, expected to host 550 firms and employ over 20,000 people. Jaipur, with its strong educational base and lower costs, is attracting startups and IT firms seeking operational efficiency.

AI talent drives global corporate strategy

Ada Choi, head of research - APAC at CBRE, noted, “The size and depth of a city’s tech talent pool are increasingly influencing corporate location strategies and real estate demand. As companies pursue transformative technologies like AI, they are casting a wider net globally. Bengaluru and other Indian cities are well-positioned to benefit from this shift.”

The report added that labour and real estate remain the largest costs for non-manufacturing tech firms.

India, US lead in global AI talent

Globally, AI-focused tech investment reached $129 billion in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is home to three of the world’s largest tech talent pools: Beijing, Bengaluru, and Shanghai—each with more than one million workers.

India and the US continue to lead in AI development talent. As companies expand their search for cost-effective and skilled workforces, Bengaluru is increasingly seen as a strategic tech destination—not just an outsourcing hub.