Cabinet clears ₹33,660 cr BHAVYA scheme to set up 100 industrial parks

Theon Wednesday approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) with an outlay of ₹33,660 crore to boost manufacturing and investment across the country.

The scheme aims to support the development of 100 industrial parks and will be implemented by the Centre in partnership with state governments and private sector players, the Cabinet said.

Under the scheme, parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be developed to provide ready infrastructure and pre-approved land to help firms move quickly from planning to production. The Cabinet said that this would reduce entry barriers for investors and improve the ease of doing business.

Financial assistance of up to ₹1 crore per acre will also be provided for key infrastructure, including:

Internal roads, underground utilities and drainage

Common treatment facilities and administrative systems

Ready-built factory sheds and warehousing

Testing laboratories and built-to-suit units

Worker housing and related amenities

Apart from that, support of up to 25 per cent of the project cost will also be extended for external infrastructure to improve connectivity, the Cabinet said.

How will the projects get selected for BHAVYA scheme?

Projects will be selected through a challenge-based process which will focus on prioritising "reform-oriented" and "investment-ready" proposals.