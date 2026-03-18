Cabinet clears ₹33,660 cr BHAVYA scheme to set up 100 industrial parks

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) with an outlay of ₹33,660 crore to boost manufacturing and investment across the country.
The scheme aims to support the development of 100 industrial parks and will be implemented by the Centre in partnership with state governments and private sector players, the Cabinet said.
Under the scheme, parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be developed to provide ready infrastructure and pre-approved land to help firms move quickly from planning to production. The Cabinet said that this would reduce entry barriers for investors and improve the ease of doing business.
How will the projects get selected for BHAVYA scheme?
Projects will be selected through a challenge-based process which will focus on prioritising "reform-oriented" and "investment-ready" proposals.
The scheme is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics and services. It will be rolled out across all states and Union Territories, with a focus on cluster-based development to strengthen supply chains. It targets a wide range of stakeholders, including manufacturing firms, MSMEs, startups and global investors, as well as workers, logistics providers and local communities, the Cabinet said.