Home / Industry / News / Bhiwandi powerloom owners announce complete shutdown for 20 days from Nov 1

Bhiwandi powerloom owners announce complete shutdown for 20 days from Nov 1

"The shutdown will affect around 20,000 owners of the powerloom units in the town and impact the transport industry," Sancheti further said

Press Trust of India Thane
'Of the 1.5 mn powerlooms, only 1 million are functional due to various reasons'

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Powerloom owners in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district have called for a complete shutdown of their units from November 1 to 20 to press for their long-pending demands from the government.

Around 700 powerloom owners held a meeting here and decided to keep the units shut for 20 days to draw the government's attention to their woes, ranging from yarn prices and taxes to electricity rates.

"The Central and state governments are to blame for the pathetic situation in Bhiwandi town, which is considered the Manchester of India," said Naresh Sancheti, a representative of the powerloom owners.

The Bhiwandi industry employs nearly five lakh workers drawn from different states and during this period they will have to starve as they won't have any work or wages, he stated.

Of the 1.5 million powerlooms, only 1 million are functional due to various reasons, he said.

"The shutdown will affect around 20,000 owners of the powerloom units in the town and impact the transport industry," Sancheti further said.

The government, which has been receiving 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST)  on yarn, will have to go without any income for the 20 days, he said.

Also Read

Fire destroys powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty

Toll rises to 6 in building collapse in Bhiwandi; rescue ops continue

Centre has approved ex-gratia in Bhiwandi building collapse case: MoS Patil

18 former Cong corporators disqualified for cross-voting in mayoral poll

Bhiwandi, Kolkata, Arrah among world's top 10 cities with slowest traffic

BSNL plans to launch 4G in Dec; pan-India roll-out by June next year

MCA to soon launch centre to process all compliances for companies

India Mobile Congress: The telco contest, Chandrayaan effect, and more

India gives LoR to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Cheap Venezuela crude oil to complement discounted Russian grades

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bhiwandipowerlooms in Indiapowerloom

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story