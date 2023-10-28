Bhiwandi powerloom owners announce complete shutdown for 20 days from Nov 1

Powerloom owners in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district have called for a complete shutdown of their units from November 1 to 20 to press for their long-pending demands from the government.

Around 700 powerloom owners held a meeting here and decided to keep the units shut for 20 days to draw the government's attention to their woes, ranging from yarn prices and taxes to electricity rates.

"The Central and state governments are to blame for the pathetic situation in Bhiwandi town, which is considered the Manchester of India," said Naresh Sancheti, a representative of the powerloom owners.

The Bhiwandi industry employs nearly five lakh workers drawn from different states and during this period they will have to starve as they won't have any work or wages, he stated.

Of the 1.5 million powerlooms, only 1 million are functional due to various reasons, he said.

"The shutdown will affect around 20,000 owners of the powerloom units in the town and impact the transport industry," Sancheti further said.

The government, which has been receiving 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on yarn, will have to go without any income for the 20 days, he said.