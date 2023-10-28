MCA to soon launch centre to process all compliances for companies

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will soon open its Central Processing Centre (CPC) for processing of forms related to all compliances for companies. This is aimed to free up capacity at the offices of Regional Directors and Registrar of Companies to deal with enforcement matters, official sources said.

With CPC, the ministry will have launched the fourth centre to focus on specific areas of filing non-straight through process or non-STP forms.

STP forms are straightforward and are taken on record without any examination by the Registrar of Companies.

These would include forms related to the increase, redemption or cancellation of share capital and debentures, return of deposits, registration of charges, and appointment of directors.