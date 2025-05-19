Bhutani Infra, Yashoda Hospitals in ₹1,000 cr JV for Noida project

Delhi NCR-based real estate firm Bhutani Infra has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Yashoda Hospitals to develop a commercial and healthcare project in Greater Noida West, with a total investment of ₹1,000 crore, the companies announced in a statement on Monday.

Bhutani Infra stated that the project would be a fully artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated, mixed-use campus, combining hospital and healthcare facilities with retail, office spaces, small offices/home offices (SOHOs), serviced apartments, and hotels in a unified ecosystem.

Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhutani Infra, told Business Standard that construction of the 1.5 million square foot (msf) campus is expected to be completed by December 2028.

“We are moving beyond physical infrastructure to build intelligent ecosystems that respond to people in real time—spaces that learn, personalise, and contribute to better living every day,” he said.

As part of the JV, visitor health will be monitored across the campus through AI-powered systems such as smart thermal scans, wearable integrations, and touchless wellness kiosks.

P N Arora, Chairman of the Yashoda Group of Hospitals, said the project is designed to embed AI-driven care into the everyday flow of life.

Also Read

“Real-time data helps detect early symptoms, manage crowd wellness, and deliver instant care via Yashoda’s connected medical services,” the company added.

The campus, expected to be launched in June, will be one of five projects that the Bhutani Group plans to roll out in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

“The five include two commercial projects in Greater Noida and Jammu, and a residential project in Rishikesh,” Bhutani told Business Standard. He did not specify the locations of the remaining two projects.