Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has received significant inputs from stakeholders and departments to decriminalise additional minor offences as part of the second edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill. The bill, aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business by reducing the burden of minor legal offences, is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the next Budget session, Goyal told news agency PTI.

“We have received a very good response so far. A number of departments have come forward with proactive suggestions to decriminalise laws under their ministries, and stakeholders have given good inputs on the areas where they are looking for decriminalisation without compromising on safety, security, and national interest,” Goyal said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Goyal emphasised that the first edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill was well received and seen as a progressive step towards decriminalisation. “The positive response from departments and stakeholders has encouraged the government to continue this effort,” he said. However, the comprehensive consultation required for the second edition will delay its introduction until the Budget session.

What is the Jan Vishwas Bill?

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, was introduced in December 2022 and passed in July 2023. The bill brought amendments to 183 provisions across 42 central Acts. The upcoming second edition is expected to build on this, with suggestions from various departments to further simplify laws and reduce unnecessary criminal liabilities without compromising safety, security, or national interests.

The bill’s key features include:

Decriminalisation of 183 provisions across 42 central Acts.

Reduction or elimination of imprisonment for certain minor offences, with fines enhanced in some cases.

Introduction of administrative adjudication mechanisms for technical or procedural lapses.

Compounding of offences in certain instances.



Decriminalisation efforts under the Jan Vishwas Bill

The decriminalisation efforts under the Jan Vishwas Bill are part of the government’s broader strategy to create a conducive business environment and attract more foreign direct investment (FDI). Goyal noted that India’s reputation as an attractive FDI destination has been bolstered by such reforms. Recent data shows that FDI in India jumped 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion in the April–June period of this financial year, driven by healthy inflows into the services, IT, telecom, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The second edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill is expected to further ease doing business in India by promoting a legal framework that supports compliance without disproportionately penalising minor lapses. The government’s ongoing engagement with stakeholders indicates a commitment to modernise the legal system in a way that fosters economic growth while upholding the rule of law.