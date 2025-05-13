Home / Industry / News / BillDesk's M N Srinivasu appointed IAMAI chairperson for two-year term

BillDesk's M N Srinivasu appointed IAMAI chairperson for two-year term

M N Srinivasu succeeds Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain as IAMAI chairperson, while fintech leaders from Razorpay and PhonePe take vice-chairman and treasurer roles

M N Srinivasu, a co-founder of BillDesk. (Photo: Bloomberg)
M N Srinivasu, co-founder of BillDesk. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BillDesk co-founder M N Srinivasu was appointed as the chairperson of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday, following governing council elections at the organisation. Srinivasu succeeds Dream Sports co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Harsh Jain.
 
Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur was elected vice-chairperson, whereas PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam has taken over as the treasurer of the association.
 
Previously, MakeMyTrip’s co-founder Rajesh Magow was the vice-chairperson. Satyan Gajwani, vice-chairperson of Times Internet, was the treasurer.
 
The appointment of the top brass at IAMAI reflects the growing influence of the emerging fintech sector in the country.
 
The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of IAMAI will take charge for the next two years, until 2027.
 
The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years.
 
It is a not-for-profit industry body. The organisation has more than 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 16.6 msf of new malls to come up in Tier-1 cities in 2 yrs: Report

Major ports' cargo rises 4.3% in FY25; Paradip, Deendayal cross 150 MT

Trump drug pricing order to affect innovators, generics spared: IPA

Birla's big paints bet hits Asian Paints' market share in just one year

Why India's nine-year-old insolvency law has bankers going bald with worry

Topics :IAMAIPhonePe

First Published: May 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story