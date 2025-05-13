BillDesk's M N Srinivasu appointed IAMAI chairperson for two-year term

BillDesk co-founder M N Srinivasu was appointed as the chairperson of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday, following governing council elections at the organisation. Srinivasu succeeds Dream Sports co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Harsh Jain.

Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur was elected vice-chairperson, whereas PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam has taken over as the treasurer of the association.

Previously, MakeMyTrip’s co-founder Rajesh Magow was the vice-chairperson. Satyan Gajwani, vice-chairperson of Times Internet, was the treasurer.

The appointment of the top brass at IAMAI reflects the growing influence of the emerging fintech sector in the country.

The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of IAMAI will take charge for the next two years, until 2027.

The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years.

It is a not-for-profit industry body. The organisation has more than 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups.