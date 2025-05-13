Home / Industry / News / Major ports' cargo rises 4.3% in FY25; Paradip, Deendayal cross 150 MT

Major ports' cargo rises 4.3% in FY25; Paradip, Deendayal cross 150 MT

The increase in traffic was driven by higher container throughput (10 per cent), fertiliser cargo handling (13 per cent), POL cargo handling (3 per cent), and handling of miscellaneous commodities

Ports, Shipping, Waterways
Representative Image: India's major ports registered a 4.3 per cent rise in cargo handling to 855 million tonnes in 2024-25, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's major ports registered a 4.3 per cent rise in cargo handling to 855 million tonnes in 2024-25, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The increase in traffic was driven by higher container throughput (10 per cent), fertiliser cargo handling (13 per cent), POL cargo handling (3 per cent), and handling of miscellaneous commodities (31 per cent) compared to the previous fiscal year, according to the statement.

There are 12 major ports, wholly owned by the Government of India and governed by the provisions of the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021. 

ALSO READ: NCLT rejects Adani Ports' late bid for insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal

These are Deendayal Port, Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Cochin Port, VO Chidambaranar Port, Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

Among commodities handled at major ports, Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL)-including crude, petroleum products, and LPG/LNG-led the charts with a volume of 254.5 million tonnes (29.8 per cent), followed by container traffic at 193.5 million tonnes (22.6 per cent), coal at 186.6 million tonnes (21.8 per cent), and other cargo categories such as iron ore, pellets, fertilizers, and more in FY 2024-25.

For the first time in the history of major ports, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) surpassed the 150 Million Tonne (MT) cargo handling mark, reinforcing their status as key hubs of maritime trade and operational excellence, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) set a record by handling 7.3 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), reflecting a 13.5 per cent year-on-year growth, it added.

Also Read

Ports, vessels on heightened maritime security measures, blackout protocols

Premium

Import ban, shipping restrictions on Pakistan to start showing impact soon

India bars Pakistani vessels, stops its own ships from docking in Pakistan

Adani's Vizhinjam port to expand capacity with launch of second phase

Retailers warn of empty shelves as US-China trade war disrupts shipments

In FY 2024-25, Indian ports collectively allocated 962 acres of land for port-led industrialisation, projected to generate an income of Rs 7,565 crore in FY 2024-25, the statement said.

Furthermore, lessees are expected to make an investment of Rs 68,780 crore on the allotted land, reaffirming investor confidence in port-led development, it added.

The statement said private sector participation has been instrumental in this transformation, with investments in PPP projects at major ports increasing three-fold, from Rs 1,329 crore in FY 2022-23 to Rs 3,986 crore in FY 2024-25, highlighting strong investor confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump drug pricing order to affect innovators, generics spared: IPA

Tier-1 cities to add 16.6 msf of Grade A mall supply by 2026: Anarock

Birla's big paints bet hits Asian Paints' market share in just one year

Why India's nine-year-old insolvency law has bankers going bald with worry

India proposes retaliatory duties against US over steel tariffs in WTO

Topics :shipping portsCargo industrycargo movement

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story