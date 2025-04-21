Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sells office space in Mumbai for Rs 8 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold his office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for Rs 8 crore, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a proptech platform. The transaction was registered in April 2025.

According to the documents registered with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the office space is located in One Place Lodha. It features a carpet area of about 1,146.88 square feet (sq ft) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 48 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

ALSO READ: 84% appreciation! Akshay Kumar sells flat in Borivali East for Rs 4.35 cr As per the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), One Place Lodha, a commercial project by Macrotech Developers (Lodha), spans 1.08 acres and offers office spaces ranging from 179 sq ft to 27,392 sq ft.

The space has been bought by Vipul Ramesh Mehta and Kashmira Vipul Mehta.

According to the Square Yards Data Intelligence, a total of eight transactions, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 618 crore, were registered with IGR in One Place Lodha between May 2024 and April 2025. The average property price for the project stands at Rs 48,000 per sq ft.

Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs, offers premium living spaces with connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point. Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Amish Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee also own properties in Lower Parel, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Earlier, in March 2025, Kumar sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for Rs 4.35 crore. The apartment was purchased in November 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore.