Leather exports up 25% at $5.7 bn in FY25, may hit $6.5 bn in FY26: CLE

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) said that demands in both developed and developing countries are healthy

The sector has the potential to reach a total turnover of about $ 39 billion by 2030.
The sector has the potential to reach a total turnover of about $ 39 billion by 2030.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
The country's leather, non-leather footwear and products' exports rose by about 25 per cent year-on-year to $5.7 billion in 2024-25 and the shipments are likely to cross the $6.5 billion mark this fiscal, exporters' body CLE said on Monday.

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) said that demands in both developed and developing countries are "healthy".

"In 2024-25, we have exceeded the exports target by $1 billion set up by the department of commerce and going by this trend, our exports will cross $ 6.5 billion in 2025-26," CLE Executive Director R Selvam said.

He said that the sector is recording growth despite global uncertainties.

Sharing similar views, CLE Chairman Rajendra Kumar Jalan said that the exports are doing good in both the US and the UK, the key export destinations for India.

Due to the 10 per cent tariff hike, all the exporters are giving discounts to buyers, but there were no order cancellations, Jalan said.

"From April 14-15, the situation is normal. We have suggested 'zero-for-zero' duty to the government in the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the US," he added.

Order books are good for the coming months and huge demand is coming from the US and the UK, he said.

He informed that the industry is labour intensive, providing employment to about 42 lakh people. The sector has a total turnover of about $ 19 billion, which includes exports of $ 5 billion.

The sector has the potential to reach a total turnover of about $ 39 billion by 2030, which includes domestic production of $ 25 billion and export turnover of $ 13.7 billion, according to the industry.

The industry also stated that several Chinese investors are keen to join hands with Indian footwear players to set up manufacturing units in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

