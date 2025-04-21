Realty leads AIF investments with Rs 73,903 cr infusions till 9MFY25: Rpt

The real estate sector received Rs 73,903 crore through Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) in the nine months ending December 2024, accounting for the largest share—15 per cent—of the cumulative net AIF investments of Rs 5.06 lakh crore during the period, according to a report by Anarock.

Investments in real estate through AIFs rose by 8 per cent from Rs 68,540 crore at the end of March 2024 (FY24-end) to Rs 73,903 crore by December 2024.

AIFs—privately pooled funds that invest in non-traditional assets such as private equity, hedge funds, and real estate—are considered high-risk, high-reward vehicles targeted at experienced investors. They play a critical role in supporting projects struggling with funding gaps.

Other sectors benefiting from AIF investments include information technology/information technology-enabled services, financial services, non-banking financial companies, banks, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, renewable energy, and others.

Prashant Thakur, regional director and head – research, Anarock Group, said, “Amid increasing constraints on traditional funding sources, AIFs are an agile and innovative financing mechanism to address capital gaps at various stages of real estate development. Since they pool capital from domestic and foreign investors, AIFs are a sustainable and scalable funding ecosystem. Going forward, the adoption of blended finance models, artificial intelligence-driven risk assessments, and streamlined regulatory frameworks can maximise their impact.”

The report highlighted that the number of AIFs active in the market has expanded 36-fold over the past decade—from 42 as of March 31, 2013, to 1,524 as of March 5, 2025. The total commitments raised have increased five-fold since 2019. Between FY13 and FY25, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in commitments raised through AIFs was 83.4 per cent.

This surge is largely driven by Category II AIFs, which accounted for almost 80 per cent of the commitments over the past five financial years. While domestic investors hold the dominant share in AIF fundraising, Category II funds display a near-equal split between domestic and foreign portfolio investor participation.

According to Anu Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Fund, India’s flagship AIF, has helped revive several stalled projects by disbursing over Rs 35,000 crore in liquidity support.

However, the report noted that the Rs 15,000 crore SWAMIH-II corpus is insufficient to address India’s nearly 2,000 stalled real estate projects. Regulatory hurdles—such as insolvency proceedings under the National Company Law Tribunal—continue to impede project revival.

Further, the reluctance of existing lenders to relinquish first charge on stressed assets slows down financing. Other bottlenecks include expired registrations under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and pending environmental clearances. Homebuyer litigations and delayed payments due to past execution failures create cash flow constraints, complicating project completion.

Sectors Amt.Invested (INR CR) Real Estate 73,903 IT/ITeS 30,279 Fin Services 26,807 NBFCs 21,929 Banks 21,273 Pharma 18,309 FMCG 12,743 Retail 11,550 Renewable Energy 11,433 Others 2,77,970 Total 5,06,196 “If these challenges are tackled head-on, the Fund can truly bridge the gap between promise and execution in its mission to rescue homebuyers who have no other recourse,” Puri added.

Source: Sebi & ANAROCK Research (cumulative net investment made across sectors till 9M FY25)