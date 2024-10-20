Bomb hoax calls menace continues, disrupts over 20 Indian flights today

The menace of hoax calls to major Indian airlines continued on Sunday with more than 20 flights of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air receiving fresh bomb threats, disrupting flight operations and resulting in delays or diversions for thorough security checks.

All threats were later determined to be false, akin to the previous incidents. Since Monday, more than 80 flights operated by Indian carriers have been affected by such hoax calls. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two airline officials, speaking to Business Standard on the condition of anonymity, expressed their frustration, noting that they have never experienced such a deluge of hoax calls, and that too over a prolonged period.

IndiGo spokesperson said the airline was "cognisant of a situation" involving six flights: 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E87 (Kozhikode to Dammam), 6E11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E133 (Pune to Jodhpur) and 6E112 operating (Goa to Ahmedabad).

A Vistara spokesperson said their airline received security threats on social media for six flights - UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune) and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).

"In line with the protocols, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, are being carried out. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority," the Vistara spokesperson added.

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Air India is wholly owned by the Tata Group. Vistara will be merged into Air India next month.

Some Air India flights were also disrupted due to bomb threats, officials said.

"We confirm that some Air India flights operating on October 20, 2024, were subject to security threats received on social media. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures were strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities and security agencies. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority," said an Air India official.

Six flights of Akasa Air also faced bomb threats on Sunday, said an official of the airline. The flights were QP 1102 flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, QP 1378 flying from Delhi to Goa, QP 1385 from Mumbai to Bagdogra, QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, QP 1519 from Kochi to Mumbai and QP 1526 flying from Lucknow to Mumbai.

"The Akasa Air Emergency Response team was immediately activated and initiated all standard operating procedures, including informing regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time," the spokesperson said.

"The Airport Services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation. Refreshments and passenger needs were addressed as required. Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have been released for operations," the spokesperson added.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) officials held a meeting with representatives of airlines. Some airlines were represented by their CEOs and others by their senior officials at the meeting.

On Thursday, Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said his ministry was in talks with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs to introduce new legislation aimed at penalising hoax callers responsible for false bomb threats and flight disruptions.

