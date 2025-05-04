BPSL liquidation: SC setback may be a minor bump as JSW expands capacity

The potential loss of Bhushan Power and Steel due to the Supreme Court on its acquisition is likely to have a small impact on JSW Steel earnings and balance sheet and would delay the company's growth plans by a few years. Bhushan Power & Steel accounted for around 8 per cent of JSW consolidated net profit and 12.5 per cent of its consolidated net sales in FY24. Similarly, Bhushan Power accounted for 11.5 per cent of JSW Steel consolidated assets in FY24.

The loss of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) will lead to nearly 12 per cent decline in JSW Steel overall steel production capacity. BPSL had crude steel production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes at the end of March 2024, accounting for 11.8 per cent of JSW Steel of consolidated production capacity of 29.7 million tonnes of steel per annum.

In comparison, JSW Steel is raising its capacity by 6.5 million tonnes at its Vijaynagar and Dolvi works to be commissioned by FY 2027-28. This is likely to more than compensate for the loss of BPSL capacity. According to brokerages, loss of BPSL is likely to reduce JSW Steel market capitalisation and share price by around 5 per cent. "In the worst case, our fair value of JSW Steel shall be reduced by Rs 11,400 crore (Rs 47/share), assuming JSW loses control over BSPL and receives only Rs 197bn paid to creditors and does not receive even the investment made to expand the capacity from 2.75 mtpa to 4.5mtpa," write analysts at Nuvama Wealth Management.

JSW Steel closed the day with a share price of Rs 972 and market capitalisation of Rs 2.37 trillion on Friday, down 5.5 per cent from the previous closing. JSW Steel has acquired financially sick Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) in March 2021 for an enterprise value of Rs 19,350 crore including cash outgo of Rs 5087 crore under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The Apex court has now scrapped the acquisition on the grounds that acquisition under the resolution plan was “illegal” and “in gross violation” of the IBC. The Supreme Court has ordered liquidation of BPSL, which is likely to lead to a new round of bidding war among steel makers for its acquisition. JSW Steel is likely to be allowed to bid again for BPSL but it is likely to significantly raise the acquisition cost given the general rise in the valuation in the steel sector in the last four years and capacity expansion by BPSL in the period.

The combined market capitalisation of the country's four biggest integrated steel makers has more than doubled in the last four years from Rs 2.78 trillion at the end of March 2021 to Rs 5.64 trillion at the end of April this year. JSW Steel market capitalisation is up 122 per during the period from 1.13 trillion at the end of March 2021 to around Rs 2.51 trillion at the end of March 2021. Bhushan Steel & Power - 83.38 per cent subsidiary of JSW Steel reported net sales of Rs 21,893 crore in FY24, up 9 per cent from Rs 20,077 crore a year ago and accounting for JSW Steel consolidated net sales of around Rs 1.75 trillion in FY24. JSW Steel consolidated net sales were up 5.5 per cent in FY24 from around Rs 1.66 trillion a year ago. Bhushan Power & Steel reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 674.3 crore in FY24, up 320.6 per cent year-on-year from Rs 160.3 crore a year ago. It accounted for 7.7 per cent of the JSW Steel consolidated net profit of Rs 8,812 crore in FY24. JSW consolidated earnings were up 112.6 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24 from Rs 4,144 crore a year ago.